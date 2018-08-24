Harvesting Liquid Gold ahead of National Honey Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pure as the driven snow and pollinated by the plains East of the Rockies, this Local Colorado honey is light – but rich – with a long floral finish. They are busy extracting the "harvest honey" before the tiny pollinators get busy preparing for winter. Check out this segment as our team helps extract some of this sweetness for ourselves!

If you'd like to learn more about Local Hive by Rice's Honey... or the Butterfly Pavilion's pace initiative... Visit https://localhivehoney.com/ or butterflies.org.