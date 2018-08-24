× Grandoozy music festival schedule announced

DENVER — Grandoozy, a three-day, multi-format festival will take place at Overland Park on September 14, 15 and 16 and organizers on Friday released the weekend performance schedule.

With over 50 music performances taking place across four stages, the biggest names at the festival include Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder.

Beyond the main stages, Grandoozy will showcase inclusive performances and talks.

Grandoozy’s 2018 lineup and set times are as follows. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

ROCK STAGE

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Amzy

3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Andy Frasco & the U.N.

4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Ty Dolla $ign

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Miguel

8:30 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. Kendrick Lamar

PAPER STAGE

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Bayonne

4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tennis

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. BIG K.R.I.T.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The War on Drugs

SCISSORS STAGE

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Flaural

3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jade Bird

4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Bishop Briggs

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Phoenix

THE BREAK ROOM

2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m. Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails

3:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Deep Club Deejays

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kim Ann Foxman

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Heidi

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Doc Martin

80s SKI LODGE

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public

Place featuring Amy Roberts, Jon Miller and Mario Molina

3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo

5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav

7:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Goth Night with DJ Slave1

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

ROCK STAGE

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Head for the Hills

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Soul Rebels

4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Snow Tha Product

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sturgill Simpson

8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m Florence + The Machine

PAPER STAGE

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Wilderado

4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Poolside

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 6lack

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Young The Giant

SCISSORS STAGE

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Gasoline Lollipops

3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Cherry Glazerr

4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. SunSquabi

THE BREAK ROOM

2:15P p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Yoga with CorePower

3:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Weird Touch

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Eli Escobar

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Purple Disco Machine

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tensnake

80s SKI LODGE

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is

Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian, Annelise Loevlie, Christian Knapp

3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller

5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch

7:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

ROCK STAGE

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. The Drunken Hearts

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Black Pumas

4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mavis Staples

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Logic

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Stevie Wonder

PAPER STAGE

2 p.m. -2:45 p.m. Dragondeer

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Kelela

5 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. De La Soul

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Chainsmokers

SCISSORS STAGE

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Lost Lakes

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. TBA

4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Daniel Caesar

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. St. Vincent

THE BREAK ROOM

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Yoga with CorePower

2:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Nocturnal Residents

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Soul Clap

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Leon Vynehall

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Jon Hopkins (DJ set)

80s SKI LODGE

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love

of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler,

Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr

3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ

5:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies

7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Back in the Day with DJ Maseo