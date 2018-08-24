Escapee accused of attempting to kill Denver police officer captured after 5 months

DENVER — Five months after a man accused of attempting to kill a Denver police officer escaped from custody, investigators say he has now been recaptured.

Denver police said Maruicio Venzor-Gonzalez was back in custody Friday. He was arrested in Thornton.

The 23-year-old got away from sheriff’s deputies after being brought to Denver Health Medical Center for an appointment in March.

That same month, undercover officers caught up with someone in Aurora they though was connected to Venzor-Gonzalez. There was a short chase in northeast Denver and a man later died.