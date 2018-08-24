Earthquakes felt on Western Slope and near Trinidad

PARACHUTE, Colo. — Four earthquakes were felt in Colorado early Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey said a quake with a preliminary 4.3 magnitude struck just after 4 a.m. about 27 miles northwest of Parachute on the Western Slope.

The temblor was located at a depth of 3 miles.

An aftershock with a preliminary 2.9 magnitude struck in the same region about 5:20 a.m. It was at a depth of 1.3 miles.

Two earthquakes were also felt in southern Colorado.

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude quake struck 12:56 a.m. about 30 miles south of Trinidad. The epicenter was in New Mexico at a depth of 4 miles.

About one hour later, a 3.2 magnitude quake struck 24 miles south-southwest of Trinidad at a depth of 5 miles.

There was no immediate report of damage or injuries from any of the quakes.