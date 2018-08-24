× Denver Food Rescue invites you to a bike ride and fundraiser

DENVER — The Denver Food Rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year is Saturday, August 25. The Food Rescue Ride will raise money to support access to healthy food for all Denver families.

The bike ride event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Cherry Creek State Park. It includes a 15-mile, 30-mile or 100-pound trailer pull ride. There’s an after party with food drinks and prizes. You’re encouraged to dress as your favorite fruit or vegetable.

Last year the bike ride raised $36,172. You can register for the ride at the Denver Food Rescue’s website.

Denver Food Rescue distributes free food to communities which would otherwise be thrown away with the No Cost Grocery Program. Learn more here.