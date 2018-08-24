Colorado meat processor recalls ground beef for possible E. coli contamination
DENVER — Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan has recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.
The recall affects 10-pound chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 Fine Grind Ground Beef” produced on August 16. The product also has the following information printed:
- “Use/Frz. By Sep 05” on chub label
- “PACK DATE 08/16/2018” on box label
- “EST. 86R” inside USDA mark of inspection
The ground beef was distributed to warehouses in Colorado and California.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure.
There have been no reports of illness so far, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.AlertMe