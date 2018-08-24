× Colorado meat processor recalls ground beef for possible E. coli contamination

DENVER — Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan has recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.

The recall affects 10-pound chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 Fine Grind Ground Beef” produced on August 16. The product also has the following information printed:

“Use/Frz. By Sep 05” on chub label

“PACK DATE 08/16/2018” on box label

“EST. 86R” inside USDA mark of inspection

The ground beef was distributed to warehouses in Colorado and California.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure.

There have been no reports of illness so far, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.