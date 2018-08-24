× Broomfield man, woman face child sex assault charges

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department said two people have been arrested and are facing a number of child sex assault charges.

Curtis Dimarco, 29, and Sherry Dimarco, 31, were arrested in Boulder Thursday following a joint investigation between the Boulder, Broomfield and Louisville police departments.

While the two suspects used to live in Louisville, they now reside in Broomfield.

Curtis was arrested on 28 felony charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

Sherry faces six felony charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and conspiracy to commit sexual assault on a child.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Louisville police Detective Barrett Odenbach.