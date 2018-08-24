× Broncos defeat Redskins in first preseason victory

LANDOVER, Md. — The Broncos flew to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Redskins in the third preseason game of the year Friday night.

The Broncos had the first points on FedEx Field’s board with a field goal from Brandon McManus. They then increased their lead when fullback Andy Janovich provided a crucial block to allow Royce Freeman break through. His touchdown brought the score to 10-0.

Following a field goal from the Redskins in the second quarter, the Broncos scored another touchdown, with Emmanuel Sanders accounting for 75 yards during the three-play drive.

In the second half, Denver continued to widen its lead with two more field goals from McManus, bringing the score to 23-3 by the end of the third quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, McManus kicked a 56-yard field goal to further grow Denver’s advantage.

Soon after, the Redskins managed their first touchdown of the game with an end-zone catch from Simmie Cobbs Jr., a rookie wide receiver out of Indiana University.

McManus shined in the final minutes of the game as well; his fifth successful field-goal attempt raised the score to 29-10.

A 40-yard run from Redskins running back Kapri Bibbs — a former Bronco and Colorado State player — helped Washington get its second touchdown of the night with fewer than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The final score was 29-17, making the Broncos’ victory their first of the preseason.

For their final preseason game, the Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 30 in the Phoenix area.

Denver’s first regular-season game will take place Sunday, Sept. 9. The Broncos will play the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.