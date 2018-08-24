Big bear is all the talk after strolling through the Stanley Hotel lobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- In the 109 years the Stanley Hotel has been in business, this is the first time they’ve ever had a visitor like this.

He was big, he was apparently hungry, and nobody at the hotel had the courage to tell him to leave.

It was a close encounter of the furry kind that has the staff and guests of the family Stanley Hotel all buzzing.

High up in the Rocky Mountains sits the famous Stanley Hotel. From Hollywood celebs to athletes to visitors from around the world, the place hops all year round.

But Thursday, in the wee hours of the morning, a visitor came. Curious like a tourist, but hungry as a bear. That’s because, it was a big bear.

It’s all the talk at the Stanley Friday.

When the overnight front desk supervisor became aware of the bear, He didn’t vamoose. Instead he calmly recorded video of the curious bruin as it explored the Stanley’s front lobby.

The visit lasted only a couple of minutes, and on his way out the big bear stopped, looked directly at the employee as if to say, "thanks for the look around."

But wait, there’s more. Also Friday, in the bright sunshine, Brian and Elke McKenzie from Boston came face-to-face with the Colorado carnivore. They both stood their ground, and actually took video of the big bad boy with their phone.

Bear banter is at a fevered pitch at the Stanley, and guests at the hotel, with phones in hand, are ready for the next encounter.

Now, a word of caution. Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to warn people that while bears may appear docile, they can be very dangerous, very quickly, and you should keep your distance.

