YouthBiz Stars

Gabe’s Bazaar

Entrepreneur and inventor Gabe Nagel has been tinkering with different products throughout his four years in business, and he’s finally landed on success. His top product offerings include moisturizing massage candles and super bars—sunscreen, moisturizer, insect repellent and deodorant all in one. Judges commended Gabe for his understanding of business and customer base.

The Lucky Penny

“What could be cheaper than pennies,” thought Liam Lennon, and a business idea was born!

Liam’s business The Lucky Penny creates custom items out of pennies that commemorate special events. His collection of pennies dates back to 1909, so he’s able to make keychains, bracelets and necklaces for just about any request.

The Scented Penguin

The Scented Penguin has evolved quite a bit over the last four years, a remarkable accomplishment given that its creator, Owen Lennon, is just 12 years old! Owen originally filled china tea-cups with candles as an afterthought, but soon he found this to be his most successful product. In addition to candles, Owen upcycles vintage china to hold hand-made soaps and sugar scrubs.

*Age at time of application