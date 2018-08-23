Watch video: Bear wanders inside famous Stanley Hotel lobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- A bear figured out how to open the lobby door at the famous Stanley Hotel, and proceeded to wander inside.

It happened during the wee hours of Thursday morning, according to Stanley Hotel Vice President Reed Rowley.

He said the front desk supervisor was the only one in the room and calmly recorded the bear's visit.

Rowley said the bear walked in, messed around, climbed over the furniture and then made its way out of the lower level door.

This all happened while 300 hotel guests slept quietly in their rooms ... none the wiser.

There was no damage done, the bear just rearranged some of the lobby furniture a bit.

