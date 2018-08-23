× Veterans find employment at job fair held at Broncos Stadium

DENVER — Not too long ago it was difficult for those leaving the military to find a job. But according to the Department of Labor, right now veteran unemployment is at an all-time low.

To quote Bob Dylan, “The times they are a changing,” and it’s never been a better time for a veteran to find a job.

Army veteran 23-year-old Jeremy Pearson of Colorado Springs made the 70-mile trip to Broncos Stadium to find a job. A good job.

Eighty-five employers greeted 438 pre-registered veterans. They were networking and head-hunting to fill hundreds of openings.

The fact is, according to the Labor Department, there has never been a better time for veterans seeking employment.

Veteran unemployment is at about 3%, that’s one percent lower than their civilian peers.

Oil and gas, law enforcement, IT, retail, government jobs … all kinds of employers are looking to hire veterans.

Jeremy Pearson from Colorado Springs said the trek to Denver was worth it.

He was hired on the spot by an oil and gas company located in Denver.

Pearson honorably served his country in the United States Army, now, his country will be serving him.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve

The next Recruit Military job fair in Colorado is in Colorado Springs on November 1.