Paula’s Picks: SNARF’S – $2 Off Cubano Sandwiches Today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of National Cuban Sandwich Day on August 23, Snarf’s Sandwiches will offer their Cubano sandwich for $2 off at all locations. Joana and Paula tried it out and gave it a big thumbs up. Not only does the sandwich deliver big flavor, the fresh bread it is made with melts in our mouth. Check out our variety of menu items including classic sandwiches, specialty sandwiches, phenomenal soups, salads, gluten-free options and desserts at eatsnarfs.com