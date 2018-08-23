Rockies call up Matt Holliday from Triple-A; left fielder in Thursday’s lineup

DENVER — Matt Holliday, who was a key part to the Rockies’ run to the 2007 World Series, is back with the club and will be in the starting lineup Thursday, manager Bud Black said.

Holliday will start in left field against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. First pitch is 1:10 p.m.

Holliday signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on July 29. He has hit three home runs with 14 RBI in 15 games with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Holliday played his first five seasons with the Rockies before being traded to the Oakland Athletics after the 2008 season that brought Carlos Gonzalez to Denver.

He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2009 season and was part of the 2011 World Series-winning team.

Holliday hit .231 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI with the New York Yankees last season.

“That’s one of the main things that got me going, how they’re playing and potentially go into a postseason and make another run at a World Series,” Holliday said after signing the minor league contract.

The Rockies are in second place in the congested National League West, 1 1/2 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. They trail the Milwaukee Brewers by one-half game for the second wild card berth.