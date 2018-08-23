× Police search for man accused of recording women in bathroom at popular park

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are on the look-out for a man who videotaped women in the bathroom at a popular park.

The crime happened in Wheat Ridge at Panorama Park off of West 33rd Avenue and Fenton Street.

Wheat Ridge Police told FOX31 they know the identity of the suspect and are now working with the district attorney’s office to get an arrest warrant. But in the meantime, this invasion of privacy leaves park visitors unsettled.

Panorama Park is a vibrant place. Dogs play fetch with their owners in the open grass. The tennis courts are bustling with matches. It’s a spot where many feel comfortable and safe.

“It’s so nice and quiet,” Geneva Tenorio said.

But on the afternoon of Sunday, August 12, there was a troubling discovery. An alert woman noticed a cell phone in the only stall of the women’s restroom. The phone had recorded multiple women.

“Jeez, you know it’s scary,” Tenorio

“Perv,” Cherylanne Joubert said.

Folks who frequent the park are disgusted.

“We got so many people that are out there trying to expose and exploit kids now and it scares me. I have kids and grandkids,” Joanne Thornton said.

Thornton noticed a man up in a tree, near the restroom, just a few days after the recordings.

“I saw something black on the ground and it scared the heck out of me and I thought what the heck is that and all the sudden it was a guy coming out of the tree,” Thornton said.

Folks now plan to be on alert and are hopeful police will soon make an arrest.

Police are still looking to talk to one of the victims. She’s an adult woman who used the restroom at 2 p.m. on August 12. She’s described as having blond hair, styled in a ponytail, and was wearing a black and white tennis skirt and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Detective Johnson at 303-235-2957.