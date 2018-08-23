Meow Wolf bringing new ride to Elitch Gardens

DENVER — Elitch Gardens announced a new collaboration with its soon-to-be neighbor, Meow Wolf, on Thursday.

Both venues will be creating a new ride called Kaleidoscape for the park in 2019.

Meow Wolf is a wildly popular interactive art collective based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Earlier this year, it announced it would be creating a new venue in Denver in 2020.

The Kaleidoscape ride is described as a “never-before-seen attraction that takes guests on a densely immersive and fully interactive experience.”

An artsy, psychedelic teaser trailer was released to the public on Thursday.

“All of us at Elitch Gardens are thrilled to be partnering with Meow Wolf to create this unique, mysterious and artistic new ride. The park is a long-standing Denver staple known for offering one-of-a-kind family fun and this new ride will continue that tradition in its most original way ever,” said Layne Pitcher, Elitch Gardens’ marketing director.

During its first year in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf only expected 125,000 visitors but saw 400,000. It’s expecting 1.25 million visitors a year in its Denver location once it opens.

The Denver location will be situated near Broncos Stadium at Mile High and Elitch Gardens.