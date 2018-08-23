× Man found dead inside southeast Denver apartment identified

DENVER — Denver police have identified a man found dead inside an apartment in the southeast part of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Seth Mosee, 52, was found dead inside his apartment in the 10700 block of East Dartmouth Avenue. The area is just north of Kennedy Golf Course near the city’s southeast boundary.

Police are investigating Mosee’s death as a homicide.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.