Jeffco School Board to ask voters for money for higher teacher pay, school improvements

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The Jefferson County School Board is moving forward with plans to place a bond proposal and mill levy override on the November ballot.

Several teachers went before the Jeffco School Board Thursday night asking them to place a $33 Million mill levy override on the November ballot.

The tax increase would be used to, among other things, increase salaries to attract and retain quality teachers.

Third grade Teacher Amanda Garner says pay raises are needed so she and others don’t have to take on extra jobs to make ends meet.

Garner added, “If I could truly pour all of myself into my classroom how much could I accomplish with my students how much more could I give to them.”

The board was also asked to pass a $567 million bond proposal which would focus on capital improvement projects with a focus on high schools built before 1980.

A taxpayer would experience a $1.81 per month increase per $100,000 in residential value.

For a home valued at $300,000, this would be $5.42 per month. For a home valued at $500,000, this would be an extra $9.03 per month.

The board decided to put the both the bond and the mill levy override on the ballot.

One speaker was against placing the items on the ballot saying it's too much to ask.

Still the board decided to move forward.

Now it will be up to voters to decide in November.