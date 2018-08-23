Hot off the Grill: Post-Workout Beet Powerhouse Salad

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make a Post-Workout Beet Powerhouse Salad.
Ingredients
Salad and Steak
- 1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 clove garlic
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- ¼ teaspoon rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon basil
- ¼ teaspoon marjoram
- 4 large beets, cleaned, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick
- 12 ounces flank steak
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- salt and pepper
- 1 head Bibb lettuce
- 3 ounces goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons roasted pepitas
Salad Dressing
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a small bowl mix together the garlic, thyme, rosemary, basil, marjoram, and balsamic vinegar.
- Add the sliced beets to the vinegar mixture and set aside. Allow to marinate 1-3 hours.
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Remove beets from marinade and place into a large piece of tin foil with a small amount of marinade in the packet and fold to close. Place foil packet onto the grill and allow to grill for 20-25 minutes or until the beets are soft.
- Remove beets from the foil packet and place directly onto the grill to create grill marks, this should take approximately 2 minutes on each side.
- While the beets are roasting, prepare the steak by seasoning on each side with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place onto the grill and cook until it reaches medium rare.
- Remove the steak from grill and allow to rest before slicing thinly.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and mustard for the dressing and season with salt and pepper.
- To assemble the salad, lightly dress the greens and place onto a plate. Top the salad with crumbled pieces of goat cheese, pepitas, beets, and sliced steak.