Hot off the Grill: Post-Workout Beet Powerhouse Salad

Posted 12:28 pm, August 23, 2018, by

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make a Post-Workout Beet Powerhouse Salad.

 Post-Workout Beet Powerhouse Salad.

Ingredients

 

Salad and Steak

  • 1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic
  • ½ teaspoon thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon rosemary
  • ¼ teaspoon basil
  • ¼ teaspoon marjoram
  • 4 large beets, cleaned, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick
  • 12 ounces flank steak
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce
  • 3 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons roasted pepitas

 

 

Salad Dressing

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • salt and pepper to taste

 

 Instructions

  1. In a small bowl mix together the garlic, thyme, rosemary, basil, marjoram, and balsamic vinegar.
  2. Add the sliced beets to the vinegar mixture and set aside. Allow to marinate 1-3 hours.
  3. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  4. Remove beets from marinade and place into a large piece of tin foil with a small amount of marinade in the packet and fold to close. Place foil packet onto the grill and allow to grill for 20-25 minutes or until the beets are soft.
  5. Remove beets from the foil packet and place directly onto the grill to create grill marks, this should take approximately 2 minutes on each side.
  6. While the beets are roasting, prepare the steak by seasoning on each side with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place onto the grill and cook until it reaches medium rare.
  7. Remove the steak from grill and allow to rest before slicing thinly.
  8. In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and mustard for the dressing and season with salt and pepper.
  9. To assemble the salad, lightly dress the greens and place onto a plate. Top the salad with crumbled pieces of goat cheese, pepitas, beets, and sliced steak.
AlertMe