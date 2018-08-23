Hot days ahead for metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The warm temperatures have returned after the Denver area spent almost a week below normal and in the 70s. Our average high at this time of the year in Denver is 86 degrees. We will be above that for several days to come, with highs closer to 90 degrees through Monday.

The smoke in the air will continue to be noticeable through Saturday. The air quality is moderate which means prolong exposure to the smoke is unhealthy for those with respiratory problems.

The forecast for rain isn't going to help wash the smoke away. Right now, we only have isolated showers or thunderstorms possible on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The best places for those isolated storms looks to be south of the city.

