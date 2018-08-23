Homeless college grad gets job after holding ‘Hungry 4 success’ sign, handing out resumes on street

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A college grad who was homeless and standing on a street corner handing out resumes has landed a job, KABC reported.
We told you about David Casarez in July.
The graduate from Texas A&M University went to Northern California to try to start his own business, but he ran out of money and he had to start living in his car.
He dressed in a shirt and tie and held a sign on a street corner that read “Hungry for success.” He passed out resumes. He said he received more than 200 inquiries after a photo of him went viral.
Casarez tweeted earlier this week that he accepted a position as a software engineer with a drone airspace defense company.
