Homeless college grad gets job after holding ‘Hungry 4 success’ sign, handing out resumes on street

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A college grad who was homeless and standing on a street corner handing out resumes has landed a job, KABC reported.

We told you about David Casarez in July.

The graduate from Texas A&M University went to Northern California to try to start his own business, but he ran out of money and he had to start living in his car.

He dressed in a shirt and tie and held a sign on a street corner that read “Hungry for success.” He passed out resumes. He said he received more than 200 inquiries after a photo of him went viral.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Casarez tweeted earlier this week that he accepted a position as a software engineer with a drone airspace defense company.