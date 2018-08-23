× Haze, air quality concerns return to the Front Range on Thursday

Air quality concerns return today thanks to a shift in our upper air pattern. Expect hazy conditions throughout the midday and afternoon hours, with unhealthy air quality conditions for those with sensitivity.

Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the upper 80s, a degree or two above average for the end of August. Expect the morning cloud cover to slowly erode through the morning hours, with mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. A spot shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon, primarily along the eastern plains.

Low 90s will move into the area by Friday as sunshine dominates the area. Expect the hazy, poor air quality conditions to continue leading into the upcoming weekend.

The weekend forecast looks typical for Colorado in August, with highs reaching the low 90s and a chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind and hail. Keep in mind, not everyone will see storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The warm conditions will linger into the upcoming work week, as highs on Monday stay near 90 degrees. A 10% chance for showers stays in the forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs above average.

