Governor Hickenlooper pardons 26 Coloradans from crimes

GOLDEN, Colo.-- It’s been more than 20 years since what Bob Munyon calls one of the worst mistakes of his life.

“I was a postman in Golden for eight years, and then I got introduced to crack cocaine,” Munyon said. “So I decided when I didn’t have any money one night, I would rob a gas station, and I did. And then I turned myself in the very next day.”

Munyon pleaded guilty to the robbery in 1995. He spent four days in jail and four years probation. Even with a short stint behind bars, Munyon said being a convicted felon changed his life.

“It really affects you,” Munyon said. “I mean sometimes you cannot get a job, and people look at you like a three-eyed martian.”

Munyon wanted to do something about his record. He applied for a pardon around seven years ago, saying he didn’t think it would pan out but was worth a shot.

That’s until he got a call from the Governor’s office this week. Governor Hickenlooper signed an executive order, granting Munyon and 25 other Coloradans clemency. Most of the crimes are drug or theft-related.

“Many people with criminal histories have earned the opportunity to move past their mistakes,” said Governor John Hickenlooper in a statement. “These individuals have clearly demonstrated, in different ways, dedication to their families, communities, and their commitment to live a productive life.”

Munyon hopes he can now go back to work as a postman, not having the opportunity to work in that sector of the federal government with a felony on his record. Hickenlooper has now pardoned 66 people to date.