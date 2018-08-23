Gas station clerk not seriously injured in shooting during attempted robbery

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A gas station clerk was shot but not seriously injured during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two juvenile males entered the C&K gas station at 5251 N. Pecos St. about 6 a.m. and tried to rob the store when a gun discharged, the sheriff’s office said.

The clerk was struck in a “very nonlife-threatening location,” and taken to a hospital, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The suspects, described as 15- and 16-year-old Hispanic males, fled the scene before deputies arrived. The sheriff’s office did not have a vehicle description.