Fortitude Race Drone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are just a few days away from the state's newest race the Fortitude 10k race in Fort Collins on Labor Day. Colorado's own Deborah Takahara had a chance to preview the course. It's fast, challenging and scenic as she shows us with some pretty cool drone video.

Be sure to watch Colorado’s own Fortitude on Channel 2... Live from Fort Collins on Labor Day, Sept 3rd. We'll be broadcasting from the new CSU stadium all morning long on Daybreak from 5a to 9am on Colorado’s Best from 9am to 10am. Then stay with us for our Fortitude Labor Day Special - 11 am to 11:30am.