Flies and mice droppings problems for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

The French Press

Tri-County health investigators cited the Aurora restaurant for 10 critical violations in June.

The mistakes included:

Numerous flies

Eggs, ham, turkey and raw sausage held too warm

Raw tuna stored over cheese

Walls, ceiling and handles dirty

The restaurant sent the following statement:

“Most of the violations came from a malfunctioning refrigerator that day, that cooler has been replaced. Also all the staff at that location has since taken a health and safety training class through Tri-County health to get everyone educated on proper handling procedures to avoid having another unacceptable health inspection.”

The French Press is located at 15290 East Iliff Avenue.

Pollo Picante

The Aurora restaurant scored nine critical violations in June.

The issues were:

Mice droppings

No hot water hand sink

No chemical test kits

Soiled fans

We stopped by and an employee showed us the kitchen and said, “We welcome our customers to come. You don’t have to worry about food quality or your health. Since we’ve been here more than eight years and we don’t hurt customers or bad reviews from health problems. I think we are good now. “

Pollo Picante at 10498 East Colfax passed a second follow up inspection in June.

Mici – Central Park Boulevard

The casual Italian location on North Central Park Boulevard gets an “A+” after scoring two perfect inspections in a row.

Owner Marissa Miceli said, “We have systems in place, check lists in place in back of the house in front of the house and we validate them every day. “

Miceli said earning a perfect score requires everyone to be on their “A” game.

“I actually think it is extremely hard to get a perfect health inspection. It requires everyone from the dish washer to the delivery driver to do their job every day,” said Miceli.

You will find Mici at 2373 Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

