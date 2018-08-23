Broncos owner Pat Bowlen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a contributors committee vote on Thursday.

The full board of selectors will meet the day before the Super Bowl to vote on the class of 2019.

Bowlen was not named a finalist for the Hall of Fame last year or in 2016.

Bowlen, 74, has owned the Broncos for 34 years and relinquished day-to-day control before the 2014 season because of his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He has been out of public view for many years.

Since purchasing the Broncos, Bowlen’s ownership has included three Super Bowl championships, seven Super Bowl appearances, nine AFC Championship Game appearances, 13 AFC West titles, 21 playoff appearances, 29 winning seasons and more than 300 victories.

Under Bowlen, the Broncos have more Super Bowl appearances (seven) than losing seasons (six).

Bowlen has been an influential owner in the league during his tenure, being a part of numerous NFL committees and helping negotiate an $18 billion television contract.

In 2009, Bowlen acknowledged he was experiencing short-term memory loss. And in 2011, he stepped away from day-to-day operations of the organization when he promoted Joe Ellis to team president.

In 2015, the team elected Bowlen into its Ring of Fame.