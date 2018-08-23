Broncos Fit: Light Breakfast Pancakes

Broncos FIT 7K & Expo
What: Broncos FIT 7K & Expo
When: Sunday, September 2nd from 8:30a-2p
Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High
FOX31 is thrilled to support this year’s at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Register today for a fun-filled morning focused around health and your chance to meet the FOX31 morning team as well as Broncos cheerleaders, players and Miles the Mascot!
Light Breakfast Pancakes:
Ingredients
-2 over-ripe Bananas
-2 egg white
-1 cup fat free vanilla Greek yogurt
-1/2 cup fat free milk
-1 tsp. vanilla extract
-1 cup all purpose flour
-2 tsp. baking powder
-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- preheat skillet, spray with cooking spray
- In large bowl mix bananas, eggs, yogurt, milk and vanilla extract.
- In a medium bowl mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon.
- Slowly combine dry ingredients to wet.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto hot skillet, when the top bubbles, flip pancake.
