Boulder triathlete closely watches hurricane’s impact on Hawaii

BOULDER, Colo. -- For Triny Willerton, Chataqua used to be her release. Now it is also serving as her path to the Pacific.

The Boulder triathlete had been training for an Ironman - when she says a car accident stopped her in her tracks in May.

After spending six days in the hospital and the past couple of months in rehabilitation, she was awarded an invitation to the Triathlon World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

The mother of five competes under the Spirit of Core Sports & Women 4 Tri.

Having participated in 60 triathlons, she’s confident she will make it back to the starting line.

She's also hopeful Hurricane Lane keeps all competing lanes open for running, cycling and swimming ... for all the world to follow in Hawaii.

Learn more about Triny Willerton "Journey to Kona" here.