Blo Blow Dry Bar makes it so easy to pop in for a quick blow out, that is all they do. You can order from their menus, go razor straight wit their "Executive Sweet" style or go for the runway inspired "Pillow Talk". They are also offering make-up services. Blo is located in the Cherry Hills Village at Happy Canyon Shopping Center. And Blo is giving our viewers $5 off at check out if you mention Colorado’s Best or Channel 2.AlertMe
Blo Blow Dry Bar
