Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Larimer County on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A 23-year-old woman was riding northbound on North Overland Trail just north of Laporte Avenue, northwest of Fort Collins, about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle hit the bicycle from behind.

The woman suffered serious bodily injuries and the driver failed to stay at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers are looking for witnesses who might have noticed any vehicles in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 970-224-3027.