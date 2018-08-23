× 7 arrested, accused of stealing 80 bikes in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities on the Western Slope said it has arrested seven people in connection to the alleged theft of 80 bicycles, the Grand Junction Police Department said Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to the theft of a “bait bike” that had been planted by police after a high number of thefts in the area. The bike was locked to a bike rack and was worth about $4,000. It was equipped with a GPS tracking device.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw a male approach the bike, cut its lock and ride away. A female was also on the bike, according to surveillance footage. Officers recognized both people, according to GJPD.

Officers searched the area and found the female suspect. At the residence where she was located, officers saw a backpack matching the one they saw on the male suspect in the surveillance footage. They also spotted the seat from the stolen bait bike.

“Based on their investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over 80 bike frames, and a large amount of disassembled bike parts. Some of the frames were confirmed to be reported as stolen, but not all of them,” GJPD said.

Officers contacted several people at or near the home, resulting in the arrests of seven subjects:

Jefferi Orona, 35, arrested for false info on a pawn slip, theft

Tristan Bales, 32, arrested for felony theft as well as unrelated outstanding warrants

Brenda Goff, 27, arrested for theft and complicity

Raymond Ayers, 46, arrested for theft and complicity

Hayley Kuntz, 22, arrested for theft and complicity

Sydney Abeyta, 26, arrested for unrelated warrants

James Farnsworth, 32, arrested for providing false info to law enforcement

Police are encouraging anyone who had a bike stolen within the past two years and did not report it to do so. Reports can be filed online by clicking here. GJPD also allows people to register their bikes for $1, making them easier to find if they are stolen. Bikes can be registered at the police station.

Detectives are working on returning the bikes to their rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing. GJPD said more charges and arrests may be made.