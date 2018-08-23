× 2,000-home development breaks ground in Douglas County

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Denver’s southernmost suburbs will soon have 2,000 new homes. Shea Homes Colorado broke ground on its latest development Wednesday in Castle Pines.

Dubbed “The Canyons,” the master-planned community will feature both single and multi-family homes across 1,270 acres. It will approximately double the footprint of Castle Pines.

The development will be located east of Interstate 25 between Hess and Happy Canyon Roads. It will be constructed by a number of builders, including Shea.

In addition to the 2,000 homes, the community will include an “amenity village” with a coffee house, resort-style pool, amphitheater/event lawn and clubhouses. About one-third of The Canyons will be dedicated to parks and open space, including 15 miles of trails. Shea said 40 acres of the site are reserved for a regional park and 12 acres are being saved for the construction of future public schools.

“We know that homeowners and businesses in the surrounding area are especially interested in the activity going on at The Canyons. Right now, we are busy connecting utilities and preparing the land for roads and other infrastructure needed for us to deliver lots to our homebuilder partners. We expect the very first residents to be living in the community by the end of 2019,” said Chetter Latcham, the president of Shea Homes Colorado.

Shea bought the land in 2015.

“The Shea Homes team has maintained a collaborative working relationship with the City of Castle Pines and our key stakeholders since the beginning of the project, and we appreciate their thoughtful approach and frequent communication,” said Michael Penny, the city manager of Castle Pines, in a press release. “Now that we’re seeing activity on site, we are excited to celebrate our progress together and look forward to the first homeowners moving in next year,.”

Shea has a significant history of building homes in metro Denver, including in Highlands Ranch, Reunion (Commerce City) and Aurora.