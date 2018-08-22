Video: Camp helps kids accomplish way more than just getting in touch with nature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer camp is a time to escape, to forget your troubles and have fun in the wilderness.

But for one special group of Colorado kids, an escape is exactly what they need.

Every week we highlight unusual, unique or untold stories of Colorado in our series called 'Signature Stories.'

FOX31 Photojournalist Noah Skinner and Chief Editor Joshua Maranhas take us to a summer camp in the video that accomplishes so much more than helping kids get in touch with nature.

You'll learn about Camp Wapiyapi and Project Bobby Bear in the video clip.