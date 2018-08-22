Thornton family hopes to find ashes of loved one in towed car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Jessica Valdez and her family are trying to cope with the loss of her sister Danielle Urban, killed in a a car accident on August 1 near 113th and Huron.

Valdez describes her sister as a loving and caring person and tearfully says, "She was at my house that morning now she's gone."

Valdez says her brother Michael was killed in 2016.

The family fears his ashes are in the impounded car, which was towed to a lot in Denver.

The tow company has offered the family a chance to inspect the car in order to locate the ashes. Colorado law states that tow truck companies can't release any belongings inside the vehicle to anyone without the legal title in order to protect the owner of the vehicle.

Valdez's family is searching for the title and may have to apply for a copy, which can involve a lengthy process.

How prepared is your family in case of a loss?

Attorneys consulted by the FOX31 Problem Solvers say now is the time to have a family discussion about how loved ones will handle the state of affairs in the case of a tragedy.

Legal expert Jacob Eppler explains that if bereaved family members do not have access to certain documents needed to address personal business of their lost loved one, they may be able to file a small estate affidavit. The form can be found here.

Eppler says the affidavit applies to property worth less than approximately $60,000. "Children of the person or parents of the person, if they're over the age of 18, can fill out this document and that document will allow them to go get, for instance, the personal property of the individual."

Eppler adds that having a will is the best way to protect your belongings, "It can save a lot of time and hassle and provides clear direction about where you want your assets to go."