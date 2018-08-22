Rockies’ 2019 schedule released

DENVER — The Rockies’ 2019 schedule was released Wednesday morning.

The team will open the season on the road against the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, with the home opener on April 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Next year will be the 25th season of games played at Coors Field.

The Rockies will play at home on Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day.

RELATED: Rockies 2019 schedule

In a quirk in the schedule, the Rockies will be off on July 1 and 4, with the annual fireworks shows to be held on July 2 and July 3 after games against the Houston Astros.

There will also be a fireworks show after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 27.

The interleague schedule includes games against the American League East as well as the Astros.

The Boston Red Sox will come to Coors Field for the first time since 2013 for a two-game series on Aug. 27-28.

Other American League teams coming to Denver will be the Baltimore Orioles (May 24-26) and the Toronto Blue Jays (May 31-June 2).

The season ends with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 27-29.