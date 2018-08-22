Police investigating homicide in southeast Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city.

DPD said via Twitter that the incident happened on the 10700 block of East Dartmouth Avenue. The area is just north of the Kennedy Golf Course near the city’s southeast boundary.

One adult male victim has been pronounced dead.

DPD said around 8:30 a.m. it received a call about a dead body. It is believed the body was found inside a building. During the afternoon, the death was determined to be a homicide.

Suspect information was not available, the department said.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 10700 Block of E Dartmouth Ave. One male victim has been pronounced. This remains an active investigation. No suspect info available. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/yGcudDQA1d — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2018

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.