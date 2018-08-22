Police bust alleged meth lab across from elementary school in west Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people are in custody after the Denver Police Department busted an alleged methamphetamine lab late Tuesday night.

Police spent the night clearing out the house in the 900 block of Vrain Street on the west side of the city.

Police were executing a search warrant when they discovered the lab.

Crews wore hazardous materials suits as they went in and out of the house collecting evidence. A lot of the evidence a packaged in large plastic bags and hauled away.

The alleged lab was operating across the street from Cowell Elementary School, where about 400 children attend classes.

The names, ages and gender of the two people taken into custody were not released.