Original Artwork You Can Afford

Weekend arts festivals can be fun, but many people end up walking away empty-handed because the artwork is just too expensive. The Affordable Arts Festival is an event where everyone can take something home because EVERY piece of art is $100 or less! You can get 20% off if you buy your ticket online and use the promo code “CW2.” The Affordable Arts Festival is this Sunday, August 26th at Arapahoe Community College, and it starts at 9 am, but you are encouraged to arrive early!AlertMe
