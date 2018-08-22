Man who drowned in Wheat Ridge reservoir identified

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has identified the man who was found dead in Tabor Lake on Monday as 40-year-old John Orozco.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that he is believed to have drowned.

WRPD said a passerby called 911 on Monday afternoon after seeing a man struggling in Tabor Lake, a reservoir near the junction of 44th Avenue and Interstate 70.

First responders pulled Orozco out of the lake, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incidnet and said the confirmed cause of Orozco’s death is still pending.

Tabor Lake is open to fishing, but boating and swimming are not allowed.