Lakewood man sentenced for scheming step-grandma out of $1.4 million

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood man was sentenced to four years in prison for scheming his step-grandmother out of $1.4 million, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Glenn William Gregory, 56, stole the money from a trust fund created to provide for his 89-year-old step-grandmother.

Gregory will serve the sentence after an eight-year sentence for a separate but similar case in which he stole $1.3 million from a different trust fund also designed to provide for the step-grandmother. Gregory was sentenced in that case in August 2017.

Gregory, a lawyer, was a trustee for the trust that was created by his grandfather to provide for the grandfather’s wife (Gregory’s step-grandmother). Gregory had power of attorney for his step-grandmother.

Between 2008 and 2016, Gregory transferred more than $1.4 million from the trust account into his personal bank accounts and his law firm’s accounts. Gregory also provided “monetary gifts” to family members from the trust, according to the DA’s office.

“The funds taken by Mr. Gregory were used for his personal benefit, including but not limited to, phone and internet sex services, vacations, and gambling,” the DA’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of theft of an at-risk person (more than $500) on July 23 of this year.

The step-grandmother passed away last year.