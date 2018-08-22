Hot Summer temps return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a few showers and a thunderstorm possible this evening in Denver and along the Front Range. The rain chances should end by midnight. Other than tonight's few storms we only have isolated chances for a shower on Thursday, Saturday & Sunday. So, the forecast for the next week is looking mainly dry.

What you will probably notice starting on Thursday is the warm temperatures moving back into the region. Our seasonal high temperature in Denver at this time of year is 87 degrees. We should be at or above that reading each day through the end of next week. So, if you like Summer heat it's back. Otherwise, if you don't I hope you've enjoyed the last four cool afternoons.

