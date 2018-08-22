Historic move for locomotive in Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN — An historic locomotive, weighing in at 400,000 lbs., was moved from MillerCoors to The Colorado Railroad Museum on Wednesday.

In order to complete the task, crew members had to hoist it up with four sidebooms that looked like giant bulldozers.

“How many times have you seen a locomotive roll down the middle of a street?” joked Donald Tallman, Executive Director of The Colorado Railroad Museum.

The locomotive is a diesel locomotive from 1985. It had been stored at MillerCoors for the last eight years.

The entire process to move the locomotive took several hours.

“It’s an important piece of railroad history we’re going to be able to preserve here at the museum,” Tallman said.

It is now on display at The Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden.

If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.