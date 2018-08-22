× ‘He saved us’: Cherry Hills homeowner describes actions of officer hurt in shootout

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — The owner of a Cherry Hills house where a police officer was injured in a shootout Monday night described his actions as heroic.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said Cherry Hills Village Police Department Officer Cory Sack helped save their family during the suspected home invasion.

“He is a hero. He truly is. He saved us. We are so thankful and so blessed,” they said.

Sack responded to the home on Sedgwick Drive about 10:50 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and hung up, police said.

The officer found the door to the home open and went inside where the suspects were found. Gunfire was exchanged and Sack was hit in the upper leg and in the heel.

Sack, who has been with the department for seven years, was able to get out of the house and was taken to Swedish Medical Center.

The family was also able to escape and was taken to a safe location, police said.

SWAT crews from Cherry Hills Village, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Englewood Police Department searched the neighborhood and open space for the suspects.

Police said two of the four suspects have been identified as being black males dressed in all black. Two of the suspects were confirmed to have been in the house.

A vehicle has been recovered as part of the investigation, police said.

CHVPD said it is the first time one of its officers has been shot in the line of duty.

Sack is expected to be OK. He is married and has two children.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.