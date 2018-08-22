× Glendale Beer fest

The 5th Annual Glendale Bruises & Brews Beer fest August 24 & 25 with over 20 breweries and distilleries during the RugbyTown 7s Elite International and Military Championships. 20 top-tier national and international teams as well as all 5 branches of the U.S. Military will complete for a $10,000 purse.

Beer & Rugby – Better Together! Beerfest tickets include a commemorative tasting mug, unlimited samples from craft breweries, ciders and distilled spirits and entrance into the RugbyTown 7s tournament.

Rugby 7s is a fast paced, hard-hitting game that debuted at the Rio Olympic Games for both men and women. These fast matches last for two seven-minute halves and feature seven players on each side. This year, 20 teams from around the globe, including teams from each branch of the US Military, will be competing in over 50 rugby matches over three days for a $10,000 purse.

Purchase tickets at GlendaleBeerfest.com

Friday August 24 4-8pm; Saturday August 25 3-7pm

Infinity Park in Glendale, CO (just north of I-25 and Colorado Blvd.)

Cost: $45 includes a ticket to beerfest, a tasting mug and entrance to the RugbyTown 7s tournament