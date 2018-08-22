Frederick chief of police thanks community following Watts homicides

FREDERICK, Colo. — The chief of police in Frederick thanked the community for its support Wednesday following the deaths of a pregnant mother and her two daughters that shook the town north of Denver.

Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

In Chief Todd Norris’ letter, he thanked the town’s residents for their words of encouragement. He also commended authorities for their work.

“I can assure you the level of professionalism I have seen over the past days has been nothing but excellent,” Norris said.

The chief has been working for the town for 26 years. He described the support the town has received as “unprecedented.”

“I’m honored to be involved in a community such as ours,” he wrote.

Norris also called on citizens to continue to send police words of encouragement. He said people can also help by getting involved.

“Get involved in your community, whether that’s through our programs like Neighborhood Watch of Dog Walker Watch, or something else that fits your interests and skills,” he said.

The chief closed with a note regarding the victims:

“Thank you again for all of your support and keep Shanann, Bella, and Celeste in your thoughts, hearts, and prayers.”

