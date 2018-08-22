FOX31 High School Game Day: Football games to be streamed every Friday night

DENVER — FOX31 Sports will carry live coverage of a featured Colorado high school football game each week starting on Friday.

The games will be streamed live on the sports section of KDVR.com.

You can always find them by clicking on the sports tab and then on “FOX31 High School Game Day: Live HS football games.”

The coverage begins on Friday as Eaglecrest takes on Highlands Ranch at Legacy Stadium at 7 p.m. We will carry a live game every Friday night through Nov. 2.

In addition to a live game, fans can also find up to the minute live scores for high schools around the Denver metro area.