Former police officer offers insight into interrogation of a murder suspect

DENVER -- A former police investigator is telling FOX31 there are some key things that must take place when interviewing someone suspected of murder.

The topic of police confessions came up after the deaths of Shanann Watts and her two daughters in Frederick last week.

It turns out the suspect, Chris Watts, Shannan’s husband, was front and center the whole time.

An interview he gave FOX31 – may have been investigative gold for police.

Joseph Schillaci is a former Miami Police Officer and is now a private investigator in Kansas.

Schillaci has interviewed hundreds of people in death investigations.

He says suspect interviews with media help officers answer a number of questions.

Those clues can lead to key questions during interrogations.

Getting to the truth, isn’t easy.

Schillaci says, “The absolute most important part is the rapport building … that man needs to trust and believe what you are saying to him.”

That's the point when tough questions can lead to big breaks.

Shillaci adds, “You also need to know your case. You really should know an answer before you ask that question. And the only way you are going to do that is by knowing your case and doing your homework.”

Watts remains in the Weld County Jail with no bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled in November.