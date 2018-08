Former Nazi labor camp guard living in New York deported to Germany, ‘unlikely’ to be prosecuted

NEW YORK — A former Nazi labor camp guard who had been living in the United States for decades is unlikely to face prosecution in Germany, a German official said Wednesday.

Jakiw Palij, who worked as a guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp in what was then German-occupied Poland, was deported after years of diplomatic wrangling, the White House announced on Tuesday.

He had been living out his post-war years in the borough of Queens in New York.

But there isn’t enough evidence to support a case against Palij, according to Jens Rommel of the Central Office for the Investigation of Nazi Crimes.

“Mere membership in the SS or even training in the Trawniki camp is no longer prosecutable under our current law,” Rommel said. “That means we would have to prove, here in Germany, that an individual has either committed a murder on his own or has supported the murders of others through his actions.”

Palij, 95, was born in what was then Poland and is now Ukraine, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949, becoming a citizen in 1957.

The former Nazi guard lied to U.S. immigration officials about his role in World War II, saying he worked on a farm and in a factory, the White House said in a statement.

District Administrator Olaf Gericke said Palij is now in a nursing home in Germany’s Ahlen region.

“We are obliged to grant him a residence permit,” he said. “The selection of the nursing home was decided by the federal and the state authorities. We were not consulted on that decision and were not included in the decision-making process.”

In 2001, Palij admitted to U.S. Department of Justice officials that he had in fact trained and worked at the Trawniki Labor Camp in 1943.

On Nov. 3, 1943, about 6,000 Jewish prisoners at the camp were shot to death in one of the single largest massacres of the Holocaust, according to the White House statement.

“By serving as an armed guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp and preventing the escape of Jewish prisoners during his Nazi service, Palij played an indispensable role in ensuring that the Trawniki Jewish victims met their horrific fate at the hands of the Nazis,” the White House added.

In court filings, Palij has denied wrongdoing, claiming he and other young men in his Polish hometown were coerced into working for the Nazi occupiers.

In 2003, Palij’s U.S. citizenship was revoked. The next year, a federal judge ordered that Palij be deported — but none of the European countries to which he could have been sent would take him.

It had been believed Palij would quietly live out his last years in a modest red-brick duplex in Jackson Heights, a diverse neighborhood of Queens.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised the work of the Justice Department’s best-known Nazi hunter, Eli Rosenbaum, and his team in successfully removing the 68th Nazi from the United States.

Palij’s case represents the closing of an era — until now he was the only remaining active case from the Nazi era pursued by the Justice Department’s Office of Human Rights and Special Prosecutions.

The atrocities of the Trawniki camp, where Palij worked, aren’t well known in part because the killing was thorough, historians say.

One document researchers uncovered helped illustrate the extent of the killing.

A soldier broke the butt of his rifle, which meant he was required to file a report so the German SS would issue him a new one.

The report mentioned an operation that killed 4,000 people at Trawniki, mostly Jews.