Family of rescued dog now has to work on paying for repairs to their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL -- The Timmerman family’s first priority Tuesday was rescuing their dog Luna. But Wednesday, their priority ws trying to figure out how on earth they are going to pay for all the repairs that are needed to their home as a result of the rescue the world watched on the internet.

It all started out with one man, with one shovel, looking for one dog who was buried deep in the hole underneath his house.

It slowly, but surely, turned into quite a spectacle. South Metro Fire Rescue, Littleton Fire Rescue, Centennial Animal Control, neighbors and well-wishers were all on hand.

Luna the Jack Russell terrier was saved after many hours of intense rescue efforts.

With Luna safe and sound, the Timmermans' attention now turns to repairing their home.

Terrence Timmerman called his insurance company right away.

They said this was not covered, “I am covered for basically acts of God. And I said well, the dog is an act of God, he went underneath the house and they said no that’s not a valid reason."

Total cost of rescuing a family dog from certain doom? Priceless. How the Timmermans will pay for all the repairs? Now that’s a different story.